Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 22

ZURICH, July 22 Swiss stocks were set to open higher on Monday, in line with other European markets an election win over the weekend by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted sentiment.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.4 percent at the open to 7,959 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

JULIUS BAER

The Swiss private bank said adjusted net profit rose more than 25 percent in the first half, beating analyst estimates as increased client activity lifted operating income and gross margins.

UBS

The Swiss bank said has reached an agreement in principal, to settle a Federal Housing Finance Agency lawsuit over soured mortgage investments, taking a 865 million Swiss franc ($919.63 million) charge against second-quarter earnings for litigation, impairments and other provisions.

UBS could be fined more than 150 million euros ($197 million) in connection with an investigation of alleged tax avoidance by the lender's German clients, a German magazine reported on Sunday.

UBS CREDIT SUISSE

Fourteen major banks sued by the Federal Housing Finance Agency over soured mortgage investments, including UBS and Credit Suisse, have lost a bid to have a U.S. appeals court intervene in their cases based on what they called a judge's "gravely prejudicial" rulings.

GEBERIT

Geberit is among firms to make a tentative bid for rival Grohe, Europe's biggest bathroom equipment maker, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Adecco said a group represented by Jacobs Holding owns 18.43 percent of the share capital of the company in registered shares.

* Schmolz&Bickenbach said Gerd Muench will take over the management of the Steeltec / Blankstahl division and Peter Schubert will become operating chief, part of a repositioning to generate synergies, reduce costs and simplify structures.

* Harris Associates says holds 3.04 pct of voting rights and of registered share capital of Holcim.

* VP Bank says Rajagopal Govindarajoo to succeed Reto Isenring as head of Singapore arm from Sept 1