Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 22

ZURICH, July 22 Swiss stocks were set to open
higher on Monday, in line with other European markets an
election win over the weekend by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe lifted sentiment.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.4 percent
at the open to 7,959 points, according to premarket indications
by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
JULIUS BAER
The Swiss private bank said adjusted net profit rose more
than 25 percent in the first half, beating analyst estimates as
increased client activity lifted operating income and gross
margins.
For more, click on:
UBS
The Swiss bank said has reached an agreement in principal,
to settle a Federal Housing Finance Agency lawsuit over soured
mortgage investments, taking a 865 million Swiss franc ($919.63
million) charge against second-quarter earnings for litigation,
impairments and other provisions.
UBS could be fined more than 150 million euros ($197
million) in connection with an investigation of alleged tax
avoidance by the lender's German clients, a German magazine
reported on Sunday.
UBS CREDIT SUISSE
Fourteen major banks sued by the Federal Housing Finance
Agency over soured mortgage investments, including UBS
and Credit Suisse, have lost a bid to have a U.S.
appeals court intervene in their cases based on what they called
a judge's "gravely prejudicial" rulings.
For more, click on:
GEBERIT
Geberit is among firms to make a tentative bid for rival
Grohe, Europe's biggest bathroom equipment maker, two
sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Adecco said a group represented by Jacobs
Holding owns 18.43 percent of the share capital of the company
in registered shares.
* Schmolz&Bickenbach said Gerd Muench will take
over the management of the Steeltec / Blankstahl division and
Peter Schubert will become operating chief, part of a
repositioning to generate synergies, reduce costs and simplify
structures.
* Harris Associates says holds 3.04 pct of voting rights and
of registered share capital of Holcim.
* VP Bank says Rajagopal Govindarajoo to succeed
Reto Isenring as head of Singapore arm from Sept 1
ECONOMY