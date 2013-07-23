Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 23

ZURICH, July 23 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly higher on Tuesday in line with other European
bourses with reports about Chinese investment to support
economic growth lifting sentiment.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent
at the open to 7,937 points, according to premarket indications
by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
SWATCH
The world's biggest watchmaker Swatch Group said it expects
a strong second half of the year after its first-half net profit
rose more than expected.
For more, click on:
SULZER
Swiss machinery manufacturer Sulzer said on Tuesday it was
considering selling its Metco division, mainly active in
automotive and aviation industries, to concentrate on oil and
gas, power and water markets.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sulzer said net profit fell 23.1 percent to 99.5
million francs while sales slipped 1.1 percent to 1.901 billion
francs.
* Gottex Fund Management Holding Limited said total
fee-earning assets for the group decreased by 6.5 percent to
$5.941 billion compared to $6.36 billion at 31 March 2013, as a
result of net outflows and foreign exchange impact.
* Zuger Kantonalbank reported half-year profit of
30.2 million francs.
* Autoneum has sold its subsidiary Autoneum Italy
S.p.A. to the German industrial holding company mutares for an
undisclosed price.
* Micronas Group said consolidated net sales fell
13.1 percent in the first half of 2013 to 75.5 million Swiss
francs, due to the continuing weakness of the Japanese yen and
the phasing out of our consumer products.
* Implenia said it had won a contract worth about
100 million Swiss francs to build the new Eidanger Tunnel in
Norway.
* AEVIS Holding SA said it was increasing its
5-year straight bond issued in July 2013 by 15 million Swiss
francs to an overall volume of 85 million francs.
* Alpiq said it had successfully completed the sale
of Romande Energie Holding SA shares.
* Romande Energie in turn has ceded treasury shares
equivalent to 2.5 percent of share capital to Holdigaz SA and,
at the same time, acquired a 2.5 percent interest in Holdigaz
SA, equally through shares held in treasury.
* SHL Telemedicine expands reach in India.
* The Galenica Group acquires 49 percent stake in
pharmacy Bahnhof Apotheke Zurich.
ECONOMY