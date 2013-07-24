Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 24

ZURICH, July 24 Swiss stocks were expected to
open steady on Wednesday as investors awaited manufacturing and
services PMI surveys due later in the morning.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening unchanged at 7,896
points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
SYNGENTA
Syngenta AG, the world's largest maker of crop
chemicals, said it expects underlying sales growth to pick up
pace in the second-half after a cold wet spring hit sales in the
first six months of the year.
ROCHE
Roche's experimental leukaemia drug known as GA101 delayed
disease progression in people with one of the most common forms
of blood cancer longer than one of its own top sellers, the
Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.
EFG
The Swiss Private bank said net profit rose 45 percent in
the first half of the year, largely thanks to the sale of its
remaining stake in a listed subsidiary and a 10 percent jump in
private banking income from continuing businesses.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
*Renova said it had reached an agreement with the board of
Schmolz + Bickenbach and the group of its founding
family.
*Power One's stockholders approve acquisition by
ABB
