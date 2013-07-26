Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 26

Zurich, July 26 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Friday, in line with European markets seen
reversing the previous session's losses, boosted in part by M&A
activity after France's Vivendi said it will sell most of its
stake in Activision for $8.2 billion.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.3 percent,
according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Galenica said Injectafer received US FDA approval
for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia.
* Panalpina said it improved profitability in the
second quarter.
* Swissquote said it was expecting to see net new
money of about 1 billion Swiss francs in 2013 after assets under
management climbed 13.6 percent in the first half.
* ABB said it completed the acquisition of
Power-One.
* Meyer Burger awarded two contracts totalling over
CHF 5 million with customers in Asia and Europe.
* Interroll said it was expecting higher operating
and net profit for the first half year 2013.
* Starrag Group Holding AG published its half year
2013 earnings release
* Graubuendner Kantonalbank said first-half group
profit rose 2.3 percent to 88.1 million Swiss francs.
* Autoneum Holding AG half year 2013 earnings
release
* Bellevue Group AG published its half year 2013
earnings release.
* Calida Holding AG said it posted profitable
growth in the first half of 2013.
ECONOMY