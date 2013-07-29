Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 29

Bristol-Myers to license two of its drugs to Biogen, Roche
April 13 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Thursday it entered into a deal with Biogen Inc and Roche Holding AG to license two of its drugs for an upfront fee of $470 million.
ZURICH, July 29 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Monday, in line with European markets seen rising as investors bet major central banks will keep their accommodative monetary policies for the foreseeable future.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen gaining 0.2 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
NOVARTIS
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' $4 billion-a-year multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone will lose its patent protection in 2014 because of a ruling from a U.S. appeals court, making it potentially prey to cheaper generics, developed by Novartis and others.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sika said its first-half profit after tax grew 13.2 percent to 141.3 million Swiss francs.
* Temenos to report Q2 earnings.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb enters into separate agreements with Biogen and Roche to license anti-etau and anti-myostatin compounds, respectively
ZURICH, April 13 Swiss bank Vontobel is looking to make acquisitions worth up to 500 million Swiss francs ($499 million) to expand its private banking business, Chief Executive Zeno Staub told Reuters.