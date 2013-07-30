Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 30

ZURICH, July 30 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Tuesday, taking their cue from gains in Asia and
on Wall Street although investors were expected to take fewer
risks ahead of central bank meetings later in the week.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent
to 7,826 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
UBS was indicated up 1.1 percent.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
UBS
UBS said it will repay a loan and buy back equity in a fund
set up as part of its 2008 bailout, a move the Swiss bank
expects will bolster its capital later this year.
CLARIANT
Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant posted a
better-than-expected quarterly profit as it reaped the gains
from a restructuring, and said it was gradually moving towards
its short and mid-term targets.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Lonza and BioWa inc said they have entered into
research agreements with Pfizer Inc. allowing the use of the
POTELLIGENT CHOK1SV Cell Line in the research and development of
multiple proprietary antibodies in Pfizer's pipeline.
* Temenos said it swung to a second-quarter net
profit of $8.47 million from a year-ago loss, and backed
full-year guidance including software licensing growth of up to
10 percent.
* Schmolz&Bickenbach said it is nominating Michael
Buechter, Edwin Eichler, Vladimir Kuznetsov, Marco Musetti, and
Oliver Thum to its board, after Russian tycoon Viktor Vekselberg
had won a long-running power struggle over the indebted firm.
* Acino said first-half group revenue increased by
11 percent year-on-year to 143.4 million euros while net profit
rose to 4.1 million euros.
* bfw liegenschaften ag published its preliminary
results for the first half and said net earnings will be at
approximately 6.2 million francs.
ECONOMY
The Swiss National Bank is selling back to UBS
this year the once-toxic assets it shouldered at the height of
the financial crisis, which have since become profitable.
