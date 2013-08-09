Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 9

ZURICH Aug 9 Swiss stocks were expected to open
higher on Friday, in line with European markets seen rising,
with some traders citing reassuring inflation data from China as
giving a boost to investor sentiment.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent,
according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Clariant and Saudi Arabian industrial company
Tasnee said they established a joint venture for masterbatches
in Saudi-Arabia, with Clariant selling 40 percent in Clariant
Masterbatches to Tasnee.
* Dufry said it signed an agreement to operate duty
free spaces at Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA),
Sri Lanka.
* Tecan said it appointed Achim von Leoprechting to
the management board.
* Evolva Holding SA said on Thursday Japanese
authorities have ruled Evolva's resveratrol should be regulated
as a food and nutritional supplement.
* Interroll said it increased operating profit and
net profit in the first half of 2013.
* Private Equity Holding AG says net asset value at
31 July was 59.75 euro ($79.98).
* Implenia said it won a microtunnelling contract
in Hamburg.
* Addex Therapeutics said it raised CHF 3.2 million
in a private placement to international institutional investors.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.7471 euros)