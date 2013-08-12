Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 12

ZURICH Aug 12 Swiss stocks were expected to rise slightly on Monday, tracking gains in Asian and European indices after recent robust economic data from China.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen up 0.1 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

SWISS LIFE

Insurer Swiss Life said its Swiss Life Select unit had reached an agreement with the Austrian consumers' association to end litigation over allegations the unit gave customers misleading advice.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Logitech International announced the end of its $250 million share buyback program. Logitech said it had repurchased a total of 26,109,412 shares under the program.

* Loeb Group reported a net result of 46 million Swiss francs for the first half of 2013.

* Swisslog said it had won a 58 million Swiss franc order from Britain's TJ Morris. Swisslog will act as general contractor for the materials handling elements of a new distribution center.

* Actelion said it had completed its share repurchase program OF 800 million Swiss francs initiated in November 2010.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank will continue to enforce its cap on the Swiss franc for as long as it is necessary, the bank's vice chairman said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.

* June retail sales expected at 0715 GMT.