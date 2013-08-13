Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 13

ZURICH Aug 13 Swiss stocks were expected to
open steady on Tuesday, although expectations that more U.S. and
European data will show an improving economic outlook is
expected to lend some support To share prices.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen steady at 7,998
points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
UBS
UBS Wealth Management Americas has hired Bruce Lanser, a
Milwaukee-based adviser from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management,
where he and his team oversaw $600 million in client assets.
For more click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swiss sanitary fittings group Geberit said first
half operating profit rose 4.1 percent to 270.6 million Swiss
francs, while net income rose by 4.3 percent to 233.2 million
franc.
* Swisscom said it chose Ascom to upgrade
its existing benchmarking and network quality of service
monitoring as part of its nationwide 4G/LTE rollout program, a
total value of 1.2 million Swiss francs ($1.29 million).
* Schindler said orders rose 7 percent in the
second-quarter to 2.5 billion francs, while net profit tumbled
78 percent to 40 million francs dragged down by a Hyundai
impairment charge.
* DKSH said profit after tax rose 30.8 percent to
104.9 million francs on the back of net sales which grew 14.3
percent to 4.8 billion francs.
* GAM Holding AG reports a 58 percent rise in
underlying net profit to 111.7 million francs for the first half
of 2013.
* Banque Cantonale de Genève said net profit rose
0.8 pct to 36.8 million francs in the first half of 2013, while
operating income fell 6.3 percent.
* Schmolz + Bickenbach reported a net loss of 18.9
million euros in the first half of 2013.
* Galenica said net profit rose 20.3 percent to 160
million francs for the first half of 2013. It expects to record
double-digit profit growth for the full-year.
* Tornos said it recorded consolidated gross sales
of 79.2 million francs in the firs half and an operating loss of
8.5 million francs.
* Charles Voegele appoints Beatrice Gruenwald as its
new Chief Purchasing Officer.
* Leclanche names Joseph Mangion as its new chief
executive, Eric Wilkinson as new deputy chief executive and
Andrew Firmston-Williams as chief financial officer.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9272 Swiss francs)