Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 14

ZURICH Aug 14 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Wednesday, tracking gains forecast for European stocks as investors await confirmation the euro zone has inched out of recession.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen up 0.2 percent at 8,050 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SWISS LIFE

Net profit for Switzerland's biggest life insurer Swiss Life jumped 30 percent in the first half, as premiums rose and the company controlled costs.

NOVARTIS

Novartis' chairman told Bloomberg that a $10 billion acquisition isn't out of reach as the drugmaker sets out on a strategic review of its businesses, which includes units focused on animal health and vaccines.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Tecan said first-half net profit slipped to 16.5 million Swiss francs ($17.66 million) from 17.7 million francs year-ago, and said it still expects mid-single-digit percentage sales growth in local currencies and its operating profit margin to grow by around 50 basis points on the year.

* Conzzetta said first half net profit rose by more than two thirds to 21.6 million francs, amid a 2.9 million franc gain from the sale of land by Plazza Immobilien.

* Tornos said its head of market and sales support Carlos Cancer has decided to seek new career challenges outside the firm.

ECONOMY

SNB

The Swiss National Bank's cap on the Swiss franc will remain in place as long as necessary, though it has spared Switzerland from the worst of the euro zone crisis, SNB board member Fritz Zurbruegg said in an interview published on Wednesday.

*Producer and import price data due at 0715 GMT

*ZEW investor sentiment indicator due at 0900 GMT

($1 = 0.9341 Swiss francs)