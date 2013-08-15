Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 15

ZURICH Aug 15 Swiss stocks were expected to slide on Thursday, tracking Asian stocks lower as uncertainty on when the U.S. Federal Reserve may start to pare back its stimulus offset any cheer from a brighter economic picture in Europe.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.2 percent lower at 8,064 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP

Zurich Insurance Group said net profit fell by more than 27 percent in the second quarter, more than expected, and sounded a cautious outlook about reaching its targets.

HOLCIM

Holcim, the world's largest cement maker, said cost cuts helped boost profitability in Latin America and Europe as it eked out a small increase in operating profit in the second quarter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said its Bexsero vaccine is approved in Australia.

* EFG said it appointed Stephan Keiser as head of private banking Zurich from January.

* VZ Holding said first-half net profit rose by more than one quarter to 29.8 million Swiss francs, and that it expects to pay out a higher dividend.

* Zurich said it had appointed Kristof Terryn as CEO of its Global Life division with immediate effect.

* Georg Fischer raised 300 million Swiss francs ($321.18 million) on the capital market through the placement of two bonds of 150 million each with terms of 5 respectively 9 years, carrying coupons of 1.5 and 2.5 percent respectively.

* Meyer Burger posted a first-half net loss of 81.9 million francs and said the short-term outlook for the rest of 2013 remains challenging.

* Walter Meier said net profit rose to 30.5 million francs on the sale of its Klima Deutschland business, and that full-year sales will top 2012 but adjusted EBIT and net profit could fall short of it.

* Mobimo said first half net profit rose 5 percent to 41.4 million francs and that it is confident it will pay a 9 franc a share dividend on an expected higher net profit before revaluations.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank is due to publish balance of payments data for 2012 at 0700 GMT.

($1 = 0.9341 Swiss francs)