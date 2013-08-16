Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 16

ZURICH Aug 16 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Friday, in line with European markets seen
tracking losses on Wall Street, where poor results and outlooks
from a number of blue-chip companies prompted investors to book
recent gains.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.3
percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse Group AG is moving the global co-head of its
technology, media and telecom group to San Francisco from New
York, bolstering its Silicon Valley investment banking presence
in anticipation of more deals in the sector, two sources
familiar with the move said on Thursday.
UBS
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) said on Friday the
stabilisation fund it set up five years ago to bail out Swiss
bank UBS had repaid the loan granted by the SNB, allowing UBS to
go ahead with its plan to repurchase the once-toxic assets.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kuehne + Nagel said it appointed Detlef
Trefzger, currently responsible for contract and integrated
logistics, to take over as chief executive officer with
immediate effect.
* Schweiter Technologies said its net income fell
to 17.3 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2013 due to
positive one-time effects in the year-ago period.
* Elma Electronic said it appointed Fred Ruegg as
its new CEO from September 1.
* Edisun Power said it divested some small Swiss
photovoltaic installations.
* Daetwyler Group said its net result grew 32.3
percent to 56.9 million Swiss francs in the first half of the
year.
* PSP Swiss Property said it generated solid
half-year operating results and confirmed its forecast for the
full year.
* Zehnder Group said net income fell to 0.1 million
euros in the first half of the year due to a decline in sales
and higher expenditure in connection with strategic projects.
* Phoenix Mecano said its result after taxes dropped
to 13.8 million euros in the first half and confirmed its EBIT
forecast of 30-40 million euros for 2013.
* Adval Tech Group said it has extended its credit
contract with two big Swiss banks until 30 June 2014. The credit
facility of 120 million Swiss francs will be reduced in several
steps to a maximum of 85 million francs by the end of 2013.
* Accu Holding published its half-year report.
