Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 19

ZURICH Aug 19 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Monday, in line with European markets seen
mirroring losses on Wall Street as the prospect of seeing the
U.S. Federal Reserve trim stimulus next month keeps investors on
edge.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.1
percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
UBS
Swiss bank UBS has made considerable progress in cleaning up
its image, but still has more to do before its former luster is
restored, Chairman Axel Weber said in a radio interview on
Saturday.
LONZA
Lonza is evaluating options to dispose of its wood
protection unit, which makes industrial pre-treatment and
surface protection for timber, a spokesman confirmed to Swiss
newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag on Sunday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Dufry says it is opening additional retail space
in Terminal 2 in Sao Paulo Airport.
ECONOMY
* Swiss weekly sight deposits at 0700 GMT