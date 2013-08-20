Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 20

ZURICH Aug 20 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower, in line with European markets seen tracking losses
on Wall Street and in Asia, with concerns about a possible cut
in U.S. stimulus measures from next month hitting sentiment.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.4
percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
LINDT & SPRUENGLI
Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said improving
consumer sentiment in its biggest market Europe and buoyant
demand in North America helped lift underlying sales by 8.7
percent in the first half of the year.
STRAUMANN
Straumann, the world's largest maker of dental implants,
posted a 21 percent jump in first-half net profit and expects
cost cuts to further boost profitability in the rest of the
year.
NOVARTIS
Novartis said U.S. regulators have granted breakthrough
therapy status for its investigational compound bimagrumab for
the potential treatment of patients with sporadic inclusion body
myositis (sIBM).
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kudelski said it was selected by Zurich Insurance
as a cyber security specialist for the support of an
innovative cyber insurance product addressing the needs of
companies to help protect themselves against new cyber threats.
* Charles Voegele said gross sales fell 4 percent to
555 million Swiss francs in the first half, leading to a
consolidated loss of 21 million.
* Forbo said group profit rose around 10 percent to
46.9 million Swiss francs and it confirmed its earnings
guidance.
* Transocean said the total value of new contracts
since its July 17, 2013 fleet status report is approximately
$2.5 billion.
* Looser posted consolidated net income of 11.2
million francs in the first half on the back of 236 million in
revenues.
