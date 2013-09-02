Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 2

ZURICH, Sept 2 Swiss stocks were set to open
higher on Monday, in line with other European markets, buoyed by
data which showed China's manufacturing sector expanded in
August at the fastest pace in more than a year.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.4 percent
to 7,773 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
Josef Ackermann resigned because he saw the suicide of
Zurich Insurance Group's finance chief curbing his ability to
drive through change to revive profits, a source close to the
former chairman said on Sunday.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said the European Commission had approved a
new formulation of its breast cancer drug Herceptin which allows
the medicine to be administered more quickly.
* SGS said it had acquired MIS Environmental Ltd.
and MIS Testing Ltd., both based in the UK.
* Nestle said its Purina PetCare Company is
voluntarily recalling a limited number of bags of two brands of
dog and cat food sold in the United States after salmonella was
detected in one of them.
* Oerlikon Balzers, a unit of Oerlikon announced
the worldwide rollout of reconditioning services.
* Adval Tech Group said it had completed the sale
of its business in Mexico and its medical technology activities
in China to the American company Phillips-Medisize.
* Zug Estates Group said first-half net income rose
to 25.2 million Swiss francs.
* Helvetia reported net income after tax of 179.4
million Swiss francs in the first half.
ECONOMY
* SNB Vice Chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine due to give a
speech in Lausanne at 1630 GMT
* Swiss PMI due to be released at 0730 GMT