Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 6

ZURICH, Sept 6 Swiss stocks were expected to
open unchanged on Friday while European markets were seen
vulnerable to some profit-taking ahead of a key U.S. jobs data
release which could determine when the Federal Reserve starts
winding down on its asset buying programme.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen little changed at
7,931 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
ZURICH INSURANCE
A disagreement between Pierre Wauthier and Josef Ackermann
about the presentation of the insurer's second-quarter results
preceded the finance chief's suicide, shaking the company and
prompting Ackermann to step down as chairman.
NOVARTIS AG
The Swiss drugmaker said on Friday it had signed a licensing
and research deal that could boost its ability to develop
innovative cell-based therapies for conditions where little
treatment is currently available.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* IPS Innovative Packaging Solutions consolidated
accounts show a loss of EUR 3.4 million for the first half of
2013 compared to a loss of EUR 2.9 million in the first six
months of 2012.
* IPS Innovative Packaging Solutions reports signing
of 5-year supply agreement with Procter & Gamble.
* Zurich Insurance Group said the 5.75 pct 500
million euro of dated subordinated notes, issued by Zurich
Finance (USA) and maturing in 2023, are expected to be redeemed
on October 2, 2013 at par plus accrued interest.
* Compagnie Financiere Tradition places a 120
million Swiss franc bond with a 3-year maturity and a 3.5
percent coupon.
* Crealogix said operating profit (EBIT) declined
to 3.1 million Sfr due to investments in product enhancements
and in the development of the German market.
ECONOMY
* SNB foreign currency reserves due at 0700 GMT
* Industrial orders due at 0715 GMT
* Swiss consumer price index data due at 0715 GMT