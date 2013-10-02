Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 2

ZURICH Oct 2 Swiss stocks are expected to open almost unchanged on Wednesday as investors appeared hopeful that a partial shutdown of the U.S. government will not trigger broader turmoil.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at 8,052 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Straumann said it was introducing Roxolid SLActive implants in new sizes to help dental professionals avoid bone augmentation procedures.

* Sika said it had completed the acquisition of AkzoNobel's Building Adhesives business.

* Mobimo said it issued a five-year 165 million franc straight bond with a coupon of 1.5 percent, the proceeds of which would be used to replace short-term debt facilities and to finance on-going projects.

* Acino Holding said it had received a cash offer of 115 Swiss francs a share from Pharma Strategy Partners GmbH, a unit of Avista Capital Partners and Nordic Capital.