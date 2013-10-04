Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 4

ZURICH Oct 4 Swiss stocks were seen slightly
lower on Friday, weighed by concerns over when the United States
will resolve a budget standoff that has shut down parts of the
government.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen down 0.1 percent at
7,936 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
LINDT & SPRUENLGI
Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said on Thursday it
planned to buy back up to 5 percent of its share capital and
participation certificates.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said new data showed Gilenya reduced
brain volume loss by one third.
* Calida said it was seeking a majority stake in
French sports clothing group Lafuma, proposing to
build up its stake in the company from 15.3 percent to 50.6
percent before making a public takeover offer to other
shareholders.
* A Swatch shareholder has submitted a legal
challenge against the block re-election of board members at the
company's last annual general meeting.
* Panalpina increases customer focus with new
region and Chief Commercial Officer.
* New Venturetec said it expected a consolidated net
gain of approximately $16.5 million, or $3.30 per share, for the
fiscal year 2012/13.
ECONOMY