Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 8

ZURICH Oct 8 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

GOTTEX

Swiss fund-of-hedge-funds manager Gottex is partnering with two former executives of Blackstone Group BX.N and Goldman Sachs GS.N to back Asian hedge fund managers starved of capital since the global finance crisis.

LEDERMANN IMMOBILIEN

Swiss real estate company Ledermann Immobilien said on Tuesday it had decided to suspend its initial public offering on the Swiss stock exchange without giving a reason.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche's Japanese subsidiary Chugai said it had filed a new drug application for its drug alectinib hydrochloride for the treatment of ALK Fusion gene positive non-small cell lung cancer.

* Walter Meier has reached an agreement to divest its tools business to a U.S.-based private equity company.

* Cosmo announces granting of first patent in USA for Methylene Blue MMX and EMA approval for phase III clinical trial.

ECONOMY

*Swiss September unadjusted unemployment rate expected at 0545 GMT, seen at 3 pct a Reuters poll shows.

*Swiss September adjusted unemployment rate expected at 0545 GMT, seen at 3.2 pct, a Reuters poll shows.

*Swiss September CPI expected at 0715 GMT, seen at 0.3 pct month-on-month and -0.1 pct year-on-year a Reuters poll shows.

*Swiss August retail sales expected at 0715 GMT.