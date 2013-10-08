Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 8

ZURICH Oct 8 Swiss stocks were expected to open
lower on Tuesday, in line with other European markets, as an
ongoing U.S. government shutdown continues to spook investors.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.4 percent
at the open to 7,860 points, according to pre-market indications
by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
ABB
Swiss engineering group ABB said on Tuesday it had agreed to
sell all the assets of Baldor's generator-set business to
Generac Holdings.
GOTTEX
Swiss fund-of-hedge-funds manager Gottex is partnering with
two former executives of Blackstone Group and Goldman
Sachs to back Asian hedge fund managers starved of
capital since the global finance crisis.
LEDERMANN IMMOBILIEN
Swiss real estate company Ledermann Immobilien said on
Tuesday it had decided to suspend its initial public offering on
the Swiss stock exchange without giving a reason.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche's Japanese subsidiary Chugai said it had
filed a new drug application for its drug alectinib
hydrochloride for the treatment of ALK Fusion gene positive
non-small cell lung cancer.
* Walter Meier has reached an agreement to divest
its tools business to a U.S.-based private equity company.
* Cosmo announces granting of first patent in USA
for Methylene Blue MMX and EMA approval for phase III clinical
trial.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss unemployment rate was unchanged at a
non-seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent in September the same as in
the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs
said on Tuesday.
*Swiss September CPI expected at 0715 GMT, seen at 0.3 pct
month-on-month and -0.1 pct year-on-year a Reuters poll shows.
*Swiss August retail sales expected at 0715 GMT.