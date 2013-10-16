Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 16

ZURICH Oct 16 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly lower on Wednesday as nervous investors waited to
see whether talks in Washington to avert a U.S. debt default
could lead to a deal before the Oct. 17 deadline.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.2
percent at 7,972 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
SWISS RE
Swiss Re has agreed to invest as much as $425 million in
Hong Kong business man Richard Li's insurance venture, FWD
Group, the Swiss reinsurer said in a statement on Wednesday.