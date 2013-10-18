Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 18

ZURICH Oct 18 Swiss stocks were seen opening
slightly higher on Friday, supported by positive economic data
from China.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up nearly
0.5 percent at 8,071 points, according to premarket indications
by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
LOUIS DREYFUS
Trading giant Louis Dreyfus Commodities said it has entered
a joint venture agreement with Brooklyn Kiev LLC to develop and
manage a multi-commodity terminal in Odessa as it expands in one
of the world's top grain exporters.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swiss private bank Bank Frey & Co. AG said it was closing
due to increasingly difficult market conditions, ever-growing
regulations and the unsustainable requirements that smaller
private banks are required to comply with, in part as a result
of the tax dispute with the United States.
* LLB Group and the Chairman of the Management Board
of Jura Trust AG said they had signed a contract of sale for
Jura Trust AG.
*Schindler said it was launching a public
repurchase offer for up to 5.8% of the registered shares and up
to 8.9% of the participation certificates in issue at a fixed
price.
*PubliGroupe said it had concluded the sale of a 51
percent stake in xentive AG to the Boston-based Mediaspectrum
Inc.
ECONOMY