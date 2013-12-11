Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 11

Dialog Semi slump, banks weigh on European shares; volatility up
ZURICH Dec 10 Swiss stocks were expected to open steady on Wednesday as uncertainty over the timing of a reduction in the Federal Reserve's bond-buying programme keeps investors on the sidelines.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen inching up 0.1 percent to 7,980 points at the open, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
BANK COOP
Bank Coop on Wednesday became the latest Swiss bank to say it would work with U.S. officials in a crackdown on wealthy Americans evading taxes through hidden offshore accounts.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Basler Kantonalbank said it appointed Sandro Merino as its new chief investment officer. He will take over on Jan. 1, 2014.
* The German Grenzebach Group has increased the equity stake in Swisslog Holding Ltd to 25.01 percent.
ECONOMY
* Result of Swiss Federal bond auction due at 1030 GMT.
BAAR, Switzerland, April 11 Sika Chairman Paul Haelg said on Wednesday he expects the hostile takeover attempt of his company by French construction materials giant Saint-Gobain to be resolved by 2018.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Mexico's antitrust commission COFECE said on Tuesday it would condition its approval of ChemChina's planned $43 billion takeover bid of Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta AG.