Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 12

ZURICH Dec 12 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly lower on Thursday, in line with European markets,
with the probable nomination of a relatively hawkish central
banker to the Fed vice-chair adding to the view that the U.S.
may slow its monetary stimulus sooner than previously thought.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.4
percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
DUFRY
The Swiss travel retailer said it was buying the 49 percent
stake in Hellenic Duty Free it does not already own from Greek
rival Folli Follie for 328 million euros ($452
million), a vote of confidence in the austerity-hit economy.
For more, click on
PARTNERS GROUP
Private equity firm Partners Group said on Thursday it was
acquiring Hofmann Menu Manufaktur, a German provider of cook and
freeze solutions, for an undisclosed sum.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche and Prothena enter into worldwide
collaboration to co-develop and co-promote antibodies for
treatment of parkinson's disease.
* Nestle said it inaugurated an experimental farm
in the Ivory Coast to focus on plant science and research into
nutrition, sustainable agriculture and rural development.
* CKW said its net profit grew 25.7 percent 132.2
million Swiss francs in its fiscal year 2012/13.
* Infranor said its profit fell to 19,000 Swiss
francs in the first half of its fiscal year 2013/14.
* Leclanche said it expects its loss before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation to narrow to less
than 10 million Swiss francs in 2013.
* Kuehne+Nagel said it inaugurated the extension
of its logistics centre in Geel, Belgium.
ECONOMY
The Swiss National Bank holds its quarterly monetary policy
meeting at 0830 GMT.