Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 17

ZURICH Dec 17 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly lower on Tuesday, as investors stay cautious ahead
of a policy meeting later in the week at which the U.S. Federal
Reserve could decide to start scaling back its bond-buying
programme.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen slipping 0.2
percent to 7,842 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
ZURICH
Swiss Re finance chief George Quinn is to take on
the same role at larger rival Zurich Insurance
following the suicide in August of Zurich's CFO Pierre Wauthier.
For more, click on
UBS
Raoul Weil, a former high-ranking UBS banker charged with
tax fraud by U.S. authorities, was ordered freed on bail of
$10.5 million on Monday in federal court in Fort Lauderdale.
For more, click on
WALLISER KANTONALBANK
Walliser Kantonalbank on Tuesday became the latest Swiss
bank to say it would work with U.S. officials to avoid
prosecution in a crackdown of Swiss lenders suspected of helping
wealthy Americans evade taxes.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Syngenta has agreed to sell its Dulcinea Farms
business, which has annual sales of around $80 million, to
Pacific Trellis Fruit LLC for an undisclosed price.
* Baloise Luxembourg is to buy the Luxembourg
business of the Belgian P&V Assurances insurance company, a deal
which will increase the market share of its life and non-life
businesses in Luxembourg to more than 10 percent in each sector.
* Clariant said it will acquire India's
Plastichemix Industries for an undisclosed price, a bid to
expand its masterbatches business and focus on emerging markets
like India.
* Oerlikon and the European Investment Bank (EIB)
have agreed a loan totaling approximately 150 million Swiss
francs to provide low-cost financing to the company's research
and development projects (R&D projects).
* ams AG said it expects fourth quarter revenues to
be around 5 million euros lower than previously expected while
its operating (EBIT) margin is expected to improve by more than
200 basis points sequentially.
* Rieter said Norbert Klapper will take over as CEO
on Jan. 1, 2014 and will also head up the Business Group Spun
Yarn Systems.
* Intersport PSC said it posted a consolidated
profit of 0.9 million francs in the business year 2012/2013.
ECONOMY