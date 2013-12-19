REFILE-Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 19

(Adds RIC for Banque Privee Edmond de Rothschild)
ZURICH Dec 19 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it
would modestly trim its bond-buying programme.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen up 1.1 percent to
7,968 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
NOVARTIS
Sandoz, the generics division of Novartis, said it
had initiated a late-stage clinical trial with its so-called
biosimilar version of AbbVie's best-selling drug
Humira.
For more, click on
BASLER KANTONALBANK
Basler Kantonalbank BSKP.S said it will take a 100 million
Swiss franc ($112.74 million) provision against full-year
earnings to cover legal costs and fines from a U.S. crackdown on
tax evasion.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Banque Privee Edmond de Rothschild said it will
work with U.S. officials to avoid prosecution in a crackdown of
Swiss lenders suspected of helping wealthy Americans evade
taxes, and that the move doesn't compromise its financial
stability.
* UBS said it had repurchased certain outstanding
tier 2 and senior bonds for approximately 1.9 billion Swiss
francs.
* Meyer Burger said it had won a 40 million Swiss
franc contract for the delivery of industrial diamond wire
cutting systems.
* Airesis said it had completed the sale of Boards
& More for 40 million euros.
* Acino Group said its chief executive Peter Burema had
stepped down with immediate effect. Chairman of Acino Holding AG
Dr. Hakan Bjorklund, will act as Group CEO on an
interim basis, it said.
ECONOMY
The Swiss government said on Thursday it had a more positive
outlook for Switzerland's economy and expected a stronger
economic upturn over the next two years.
Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 3.0 percent in
November to 18.077 billion Swiss francs ($20.38 billion), the
Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.