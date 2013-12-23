Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 23

ZURICH Dec 23 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly higher on Monday, in line with European markets
seen extending Friday's gains on the back of strong U.S. data
after posting their best week since April, with sentiment
supported by record highs in U.S. stocks.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent,
according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
SWATCH GROUP
Swatch said a Dutch arbitration court sentenced Tiffany &
Co. to pay it 402 million Swiss francs ($448.79 million)
in damages in a lawsuit over their failed joint venture to
produce and market watches.
For more click on
SWISS BANKS
EFG International on Friday became the latest Swiss
bank to say it would work with U.S. officials in a crackdown on
wealthy Americans evading taxes through hidden offshore
accounts.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sulzer said its Chairman Manfred Wennemer had
decided to resign from the board for personal reasons at the end
of the year.
* Schmolz + Bickenbach said its CEO Johannes Nonn
would leave the group and it appointed CFO Hans-Jürgen Wiecha
CEO ad interim.
* Swisslog said it won a major order in the tobacco
industry in China.
* Emmi said it was taking a 25 percent stake in
U.S. yogurt supplier siggi's and would collaborate with it in
yogurt manufacturing. It said siggi's was expected to have sales
of $17 million in 2013.
* Dufry said Luis Marin was appointed as its new
Chief Corporate Officer and would join the Group Executive
Committee from Jan 1.
* Actelion said the European Commission granted
marketing authorisation for Opsumit, or macitentan, in pulmonary
arterial hypertension.
* Roche said its new subcutaneous formulation of
RoACTEMRA gains a positive opinion in Europe for moderate to
severe rheumatoid arthritis.
* Meyer Burger said it won an order of about 10
million Swiss francs ($11.16 million) for the delivery and
provisioning of core components for a fully integrated
photovoltaic production line in South America.
ECONOMY
* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.43 points in
November from a revised 1.26 (1.28) points in October supported
by Christmas trading, the Swiss bank's economists said on
Monday.
($1 = 0.8958 Swiss francs)