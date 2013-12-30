Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 30

ZURICH Dec 30 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
SWATCH GROUP
A fire has destroyed one workshop and damaged another at
Swatch Group's watch mechanism subsidiary, the Swiss firm that
has a near monopoly on the supply of mechanisms to other
watchmakers said.
STRAUMANN
The world's largest dental implant maker, Straumann, will
cut the price of its standard titanium implants by around 15
percent next year in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the
firm's chief executive told a Swiss newspaper on Sunday.
UBS
A Manhattan federal judge on Friday expanded the scope of
class-action litigation accusing banks of concealing the risks
of more than $34 billion of mortgage-backed securities prior to
the financial crisis. The judge said said investors may now
pursue claims as a group against Citigroup Inc, Goldman Sachs
Group Inc and UBS AG over an estimated $11.9 billion of
securities.
VP BANK
Swiss VP Bank on Friday became the latest Swiss bank to say
it would work with U.S. officials in a crackdown on Swiss
lenders suspected of helping wealthy Americans evade taxes
through hidden offshore accounts.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
*Evolva Holding SA and Norway's Serodus ASA
said they had signed a final licensing agreement for
EV-077, a treatment for progressive kidney disease caused by
diabetes, as part of the Swiss company's move away from the
pharmaceutical sector.
* AEVIS Holding SA said it was extending its public
tender offer on Victoria Jungfrau Collection AG until 30 January
2014.
