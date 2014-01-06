Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Monday, Jan 6

ZURICH Jan 6 Swiss stocks were expected to edge lower on Monday, mirroring losses in Asia following data that showed growth in Chinese services industries slowed sharply last month.

The Swiss blue-chip index was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,190 points, according to the Swiss future's index.

EFG International

EFG International AG said it has agreed a deal for Falcon Private Bank's activities in Hong Kong including 800 million Swiss francs ($884.81 million) of assets, which the Abu Dhabi-owned group has decided to exit.

The Swiss National Bank said it will swing to a 9 billion Swiss franc loss for 2013 due to a dramatic drop in the value of its gold holdings.

SNB weekly sight deposits due at 0800 GMT