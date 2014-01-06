Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Monday, Jan 6

ZURICH Jan 6 Swiss stocks were expected to edge
lower on Monday, mirroring losses in Asia following data that
showed growth in Chinese services industries slowed sharply last
month.
The Swiss blue-chip index was seen opening 0.2
percent lower at 8,190 points, according to the Swiss future's
index.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday
EFG International
EFG International AG said it has agreed a deal for
Falcon Private Bank's activities in Hong Kong including 800
million Swiss francs ($884.81 million) of assets, which the Abu
Dhabi-owned group has decided to exit.
The Swiss National Bank said it will swing to a 9
billion Swiss franc loss for 2013 due to a dramatic drop in the
value of its gold holdings.
SNB weekly sight deposits due at 0800 GMT