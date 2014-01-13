Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 13

ZURICH Jan 13 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly higher on Monday, tracking European shares, with
investors cautious after a poor U.S. jobs report.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.25
percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
UBS
Swiss bank UBS has appointed former Nomura banker
Jean-Philippe Favre as head of utilities for Europe, the Middle
East and Africa (EMEA), the bank said in a memo sent to staff on
Friday and seen by Reuters.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said its president of oncology Herve
Hoppenot will leave the company with immediate effect to pursue
an opportunity outside the firm.
* Lonza said it had established a long-term
agreement with Pharmacyclics, Inc. to support the production of
commerical and clinical material for its oral oncology drug,
IMBRUVICA (Ibrutinib).
ECONOMY