Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 14

BRIEF-Chemchina reconfirms timeline for public offers for Syngenta shares
* Chemchina reconfirms timeline for public offers for Syngenta shares and ADS's
ZURICH Jan 14 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Tuesday, taking a cue from Japanese shares, which were weighed by last week's poor jobs report from the United States.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.5 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
LINDT & SPRUENGLI
The Swiss chocolate maker said market share gains in all major markets and product categories helped its full-year sales rise 8.6 percent, ahead of overall market growth and analyst expectations.
GEBERIT
The sanitary equipment maker said sales rose 4.8 percent to 525.3 million Swiss francs in the fourth quarter, meeting expectations. The group said its EBITDA margin should have risen to between 25 and 26 percent in 2013.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sika said sales grew 6.5 percent to 5.14 billion Swiss francs in 2013. It said it wanted to continue its growth strategy in 2014.
* Actelion said it may upgrade its guidance if the strong launch of Opsumit, a successor to the biotech company's established medicine Tracleer, can be sustained. The biotech company is set to confirm mid-term guidance when its operating chief speaks at a brokerage conference on Tuesday.
* Novartis said it got Health Canada approval for its Ultibro breezhaler, a once-daily dual bronchodilator for COPD.
ECONOMY
