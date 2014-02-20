Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 20

ZURICH Feb 20 Swiss stocks were seen opening lower on Thursday after a survey painted a grim picture of China's manufacturing sector.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.4 percent at 8,374 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

BANKS

Switzerland must adopt a position on sharing bank client data with foreign tax authorities more quickly than originally thought and cannot hold back until all other countries have introduced the practice, its finance minister told a Swiss newspaper.

SWISS RE

Reinsurer Swiss Re appointed David Cole as its new finance chief on Thursday, and raised its dividend after reporting an unexpected rise in net income.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

Barry Callebaut has acquired the remaining 51 percent of Biolands Group, a certified cocoa bean supplier in Africa, the latest effort to secure long-term bean supplies to meet rising demand.

SULZER

Sulzer said its order intake fell 1.7 percent in 2013 to 3.96 billion Swiss francs, while operating income dropped 15.6 percent hit by low capacity utilisation in some businesses and restructuring expenses.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuehne + Nagel said it had signed a four-year contract with Airbus Defence and Space in Poland as logistics provider.

* Partners Group has acquired a majority stake in Fermaca, a leading provider of gas transportation infrastructure in Mexico, in a transaction of approximately $750 million.

* Kudelski said full-year net profit rose 185 percent to 43.4 million Swiss francs and it expects to report total revenues and other operating income between 865 and 880 million francs and an operating income between 55 and 65 million francs for this year.

* Micronas Semiconductor Holding said net profit fell to 6.6 million Swiss francs in 2013 compared to 19.3 million a year earlier hit by the weakness in the Japanese yen.

* Intersport PSC said its chief executive Urs Michael Mueller had stepped down and current finance head Patrick Bundeli would assume the role of CEO.

* Tobias Achermann is appointed CEO of Zug Estates.

* Nobel Biocare said it had launched a new angulated screw channel abutment.