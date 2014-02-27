Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 27

ZURICH Feb 27 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Thursday, in line with European markets seen falling, with worries about escalating political tensions in Ukraine expected to weigh on equities.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.7 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

Shares in pharma group Novartis were seen falling more than 3 percent as the shares trade ex-dividend.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

SWISS BANKS IN U.S. TAX ROW

* U.S. senators lashed out at federal prosecutors on Wednesday for a lack of zeal in going after Swiss banks that helped Americans dodge taxes, blaming both sides for billions of dollars in missed revenues.

* A former UBS AG banker pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiring to defraud the United States by helping wealthy Americans evade taxes.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Allreal Holding said its net result rose 25 percent to 121.8 million Swiss francs in 2013 and will pay out a dividend of 5.5 francs per share.

* Banque Cantonale de Geneve (BCGE) said net profit rose to 72.96 million Swiss francs in 2013 and it will propose a stable dividend of 4.5 percent of the nominal value.

* Basilea Pharmaceutica said that isavuconazole received Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation from U.S. FDA for the treatment of invasive mucormycosis.

* Daetwyler Holding said its net result rose to 120.2 million Swiss francs in 2013 and it will pay out a dividend of 2.80 francs per share.

* Leonteq AG said net profit rose 89 percent to 38.8 million Swiss francs last year and its board of directors will propose a shareholder distribution of 2 francs per share.

* LifeWatch AG said net income for the reporting year reached $6.03 million compared to a net loss of $0.37 million in the previous year.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said it raised 1 million Swiss francs in a private placement with IGLU Group AG, Zug, Switzerland.

* SHL Telemedicine said it had a net profit of $2.5 million last year, compared with a net loss of $7.4 million in 2012.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss economy grew by 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Thursday.

* Non-farm payrolls due at 0815 GMT