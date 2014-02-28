Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 28

ZURICH Feb 28 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Friday, in line with European markets, on
expectations a further dip in euro zone inflation could prompt
the European Central Bank to cut rates slightly.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.17 percent
to 8,485 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
ACTELION
Actelion Ltd, Europe's biggest biotech company,
said on Thursday that the U.S. health regulator is granting
fast-track status to its antibiotic treatment for diarrhoea.
For more, click on
CREDIT SUISSE
A New York appeals court on Thursday revived Assured
Guaranty Corp's claims for certain damages in its lawsuit
against Credit Suisse Group AG over allegedly defective loans
underlying mortgage-backed securities.
For more, click on
SYNGENTA
U.S. farmers should closely consider the markets they serve
when choosing to plant a new genetically modified Syngenta AG
SYNN.VX corn variety as it is not approved by all major
importers, including China, the U.S. Grains Council said on
Thursday.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Orascom said it had decided jointly with Chief
Executive Gerhard Niesslein to end his employment, effective
Friday. Founder and chairman Samih Sawiris will take over
Niesslein's responsibilities temporarily.
*PSP Swiss Property said it expected EBITDA
excluding changes in fair value to fall to 230 million Swiss
francs for 2014, after posting 242.5 million in 2013, due to a
decline in rental income and higher renovation expenditures.
* Swiss cooperative lender Raiffeisen said group
profit rose 12.9 percent to 717 million Swiss francs in 2013,
the highest the bank has ever recorded.
* Basilea said it had agreed to ammend its
isavuconazole license with Astellas Pharma, providing
Basilea full rights to isavuconazole in all markets outside of
the U.S. and Canada.
ECONOMY
February KOF at 0800 GMT