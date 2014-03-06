Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 6

ZURICH, March 6 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Thursday, dragged down by Roche shares
trading ex-dividend, while European markets were seen rising,
underpinned by efforts to resolve the crisis in Ukraine and
hopes the ECB could unveil further action to support the euro
zone's economy.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.5
percent, with Roche down almost 3 percent, according to
premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
LOGITECH
The computer accessory maker said its financial performance
in the fiscal year to March would come in at the high end of the
outlook it provided in January and raised the guidance for its
fiscal year 2015. It also announced a $250 million share buyback
programme.
For more click on
ZURICH INSURANCE
Zurich Insurance Group said on Thursday it had nominated
Christoph Franz, outgoing Lufthansa LHAG.DE boss and new Roche
chairman, for election to its board of directors.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* AMS AG : SIX Exchange Regulation said it initiated
an investigation against ams AG on the grounds of possible
breaches of the rules governing the disclosure of management
transactions.
* Aryzta AG said its 68 percent subsidiary Origin
Enterprises Plc generated adjusted diluted earnings per share of
5.93 euro cents per share in the six months to January.
* Bossard Holding said its net profit rose to 56
million Swiss francs in 2013.
* Bucher Industries AG said its profit rose 26
percent to 196 million Swiss francs last year. Its board will
propose a dividend of 6.50 francs per share.
* Goldbach Group AG said it had a net loss of 16.1
million Swiss francs in 2013 and will propose a dividend of 0.80
francs per share.
* Looser Holding said it entered into an agreement
for the sale of the Feycolor Group to the MIPA Group in Germany
for an undisclosed price.
* Novartis said its Xolair was approved in the EU
as a licensed therapy for chronic spontaneous urticaria patients
unresponsive to antihistamines.
* Swisslog said it generated a net profit of 11.9
million Swiss francs in 2013 and said it would refrain from
distributing a dividend for the year.
ECONOMY