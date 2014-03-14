Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 14

ZURICH, March 14 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Friday taking their cue from shares in Asia, as heightened tensions in Ukraine sapped investors' appetite for risk.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.4 percent to 8,171 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

UBS hiked chief executive Sergio Ermotti's pay by a fifth last year to 10.73 million Swiss francs ($12.30 million), according to the Swiss bank's annual report published on Friday

IMMIGRATION

The Swiss government said it has conducted "exploratory" talks with the European Union after Swiss voters backed immigration curbs last month. The government also said it will send draft law on the curbs into consultation at year-end, after meeting on Thursday with representatives from unions, business and employee lobbies, and cantons and cities in Switzerland.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Compagnie Financière Tradition said net profit fell 6.3 percent last year to 21.7 million francs. It is proposing a dividend of 2.50 francs per share.

* Gurit said it achieved a net profit of 0.1 million Swiss francs for 2013 and proposes to pay out 7.50 francs per bearer share.

* IVF Hartmann Holding said net profit rose 3.6 percent to 15.3 million Swiss francs in 2013.

* Luzerner KB proposes to elect Martha Scheiber to its board to replace Elvira Bieri, who has decided to step down.

* Mobilezone said its consolidated profit increased to 22.0 million Swiss francs in 2013 and said it will propose at its AGM to buy back a maximum of 10 percent of the company's outstanding shares in view of a capital reduction.

ECONOMY

February PPI at 0815 GMT

($1 = 0.8727 Swiss francs)