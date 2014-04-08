Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 8

ZURICH, April 8 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Tuesday, tracking European shares down, as rising tension in Ukraine reduces risk appetite among investors.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.2 percent to 8,390 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS

A unit of UBS must pay $5.4 million to a former broker who said the firm misled its advisers about the financial health of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc while recommending they sell its structured notes to clients, a securities arbitration panel ruled.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Alpiq said it had acquired British electricity management company Flextricity.

* Charles Voegele reported a consolidated loss of 35 million Swiss francs in 2013 compared to a loss of 111 million in 2012.

* Evolva posted a net loss of 16.2 million Swiss francs for 2013, compared with 16.6 million in the previous year.

ECONOMY

Swiss retail sales data due at 0715 GMT