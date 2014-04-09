Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 9

ZURICH, April 9 Swiss stocks were expected to open virtually unchanged on Wednesday, in line with European stocks, as a recovery on Wall Street overnight provided support.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen flat at 8,418 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

BRAVOFLY IPO-BRGF.S

Online travel agency Bravofly Rumbo Group said it would close its initial public offering (IPO) early due to strong demand from international and Swiss investors.

For more, click on

CLARIANT

Swiss chemicals company Clariant and U.S. chemical manufacturer Ashland Inc said they had agreed to sell their joint venture ASK Chemicals to funds affiliated with private equity investment firm Rhone.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said it had appointed Jeff George as Alcon division head as Kevin Buehler retires, and named Richard Francis as Sandoz division head.

*Sulzer said it appointed Thomas Dittrich as new Chief Financial Officer and expects him to start in August.

*UK firm Lontra said it had signed a licensing deal with Sulzer that will allow the Swiss firm to incorporate its compressor technology in aeration equipment.

*Syngenta said it had agreed with Cellulosic Ethanol Technologies to license its 'Adding Cellulosic Ethanol' technology, a new process to make cellulosic ethanol from corn kernel fiber.