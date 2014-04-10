Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 10

ZURICH, April 10 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

Researchers who have fought for years to get full data on Roche's flu medicine Tamiflu said on Thursday that governments who stockpile it are wasting billions of dollars on a drug whose effectiveness is in doubt.

The world's biggest food group holds it annual general meeting in Lausanne at 1230 GMT.

* Kudelski its OpenTV, Inc. and Nagravision SA subsidiaries have filed a patent infringement suit against Apple Inc. in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

* Kuenhne & Nagel said its board of director has proposed electing Gerard van Kesteren as board member at its annual general meeting on May 6.