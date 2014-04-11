Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 11

ZURICH, April 11 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Friday, tracking European stocks lower, after the
Nasdaq suffered its worst single-day drop since late 2011.
The Swiss blue-chip index was seen opening down 0.6
percent at 8,367 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
GIVAUDAN
Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan confirmed its mid-term
growth targets after strong demand for its fine fragrances used
in perfumes and its flavours in emerging markets helped
first-quarter sales rise 5.7 percent.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* EMS Chemie reported a 11.8 percent rise in net
sales in local currency for the first three months of the year.
ECONOMY