Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 16

ZURICH, April 16 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Wednesday, taking their cue from gains on Asia, after China reported better-than-expected economic growth.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.5 percent to 8.321 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit fell by more than a third on the year as revenue from bond-trading activities tumbled.

New York state's top financial regulator has ordered the Swiss bank to turn in the employment records of its former New York head as part of a widening investigation into potential tax evasion, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

SYNGENTA

Syngenta AG, the world's largest maker of crop chemicals, expects weak emerging markets currencies to have a bigger hit on full-year earnings than previously assumed, it said on Wednesday, as it posted higher first-quarter sales.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Holcim said U.S.-based fund manager Harris Associates L.P. now holds 4.94 percent of company's voting rights and of the registered share capital after disclosing last week that it sold shares.

* Advanced Digital Broadcast Holdings said it was appointed by O2 Czech Republic to manage a software migration resulting in advanced features and services for the operator's subscribers.

ECONOMY

April ZEW indicator at 0900 GMT