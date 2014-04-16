Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 16

ZURICH, April 16 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Wednesday, taking their cue from gains on Asia,
after China reported better-than-expected economic growth.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.5 percent
to 8.321 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse said on Wednesday its first-quarter
net profit fell by more than a third on the year as revenue from
bond-trading activities tumbled.
New York state's top financial regulator has ordered the
Swiss bank to turn in the employment records of its former New
York head as part of a widening investigation into potential tax
evasion, a source close to the matter told Reuters.
SYNGENTA
Syngenta AG, the world's largest maker of crop chemicals,
expects weak emerging markets currencies to have a bigger hit on
full-year earnings than previously assumed, it said on
Wednesday, as it posted higher first-quarter sales.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Holcim said U.S.-based fund manager Harris
Associates L.P. now holds 4.94 percent of company's voting
rights and of the registered share capital after disclosing last
week that it sold shares.
* Advanced Digital Broadcast Holdings said it was
appointed by O2 Czech Republic to manage a software migration
resulting in advanced features and services for the operator's
subscribers.
ECONOMY
April ZEW indicator at 0900 GMT