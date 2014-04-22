版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 4月 22日 星期二 12:43 BJT

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 22

ZURICH, April 22 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

* Tamedia said it had made a public tender offer for PubliGroupe, expecting to offer 150 Swiss francs per PubliGroupe share. Tamedia said it wished to strengthen its position in the directory business through the takeover.

