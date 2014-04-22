版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 4月 22日 星期二 14:53 BJT

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 22

ZURICH, April 22 Swiss stocks were seen opening slightly higher on Tuesday, tracking European shares seen benefiting from a Wall Street rally.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.7 percent to 8,433 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis is transforming its business by exchanging certain assets with GlaxoSmithKline and divesting its animal health business to Eli Lilly in deals worth billions of dollars.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schindler posted a 3.6 percent decrease in net profit to 160 million Swiss francs for the first quarter of 2014, compared to the prior-year period.

* Tamedia said it had made a public tender offer for PubliGroupe, expecting to offer 150 Swiss francs per PubliGroupe share. Tamedia said it wished to strengthen its position in the directory business through the takeover.

ECONOMY
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐