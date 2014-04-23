Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 23

ZURICH, April 23 Swiss stocks were seen opening
a tough higher on Wednesday, as investors await manufacturing
data for France, Germany and the euro zone.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent
to 8,470 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
SFS
Swiss engineering components firm SFS IPO-SFSH.S said it
seeks to raise as much as 348 million Swiss francs ($392.95
million) by issuing new shares when it lists on the Swiss bourse
next month.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said it will present new data at a
neurology conference in Philadelphia which confirm the efficacy
of its Gilenya treatment across four key measures of MS disease
activity, including brain volume loss.
* Straumann said it has been granted a call option
as part of a distribution agreement to acquire shares in
Berlin-based botiss, which supplies oral tissue regeneration
products that, if exercised, could lead to a stake in the German
company of up to 30 percent in 2017.
* GAM said its three-year share buyback initiated
in 2011 concluded with the repurchase of a total of 30,865,269
shares at the average price of 13.63 francs, utilising overall
420.7 million francs. The fund manager last month announced a
new buyback for up to 10 percent of its shares over the next
three years.
* OC Oerlikon said it opened a second coating
center in Austria, creating the capacity its unit needs to meet
the growing demand in Europe for innovative coating solutions
for tools.
* Mobimo said it will issue a 7-year 200 million
franc straight bond with a coupon of 1.625 percent to replace
short-term debt facilities, finance ongoing projects as well as
general corporate purposes. Zuercher Kantonalbank and Credit
Suisse acted as joint lead managers of the transaction and a
listing on SIX Swiss Exchange is planned.
* Phoenix Mecano said full-year profit rose nearly 24
percent to 22.4 million euros ($30.90 million) and that it
expects this year's operating result to exceed 2013. The company
set a payout ratio of 40 to 50 percent of its net result, and
proposes paying 15 francs per share for last year.
* Crealogix said it has established subsidiaries in
London and Singapore, seeing strong growth potential in these
markets.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.8856 Swiss Francs)
($1 = 0.7248 Euros)