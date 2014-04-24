Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 24

ZURICH, April 24 Swiss stocks were seen opening
slightly higher on Thursday, in line with European markets
supported by good results from Apple and Facebook
.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent
to 8,449 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
NOVARTIS
Two days after announcing a radical overhaul of its
structure, Novartis posted first-quarter profit that beat
expectations boosted by an exceptional gain from the sale of its
blood transfusion test unit.
For more, click on
LONZA
Life science and specialty chemicals group Lonza confirmed
its outlook for the full year after its business performance
improved in the first quarter from the year-ago period.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Compagnie Financiere Tradition reported
first-quarter consolidated revenue of 221.6 million Swiss
francs, a decline of 5.8 percent at current exchange rates or
2.8 percent in constant currencies.
* Logitech said sales rose 3 percent in the fourth
quarter to $485 million generating non-GAAP operating income of
$23 million. It confirmed its full-year 2015 outlook for $2.16
billion in sales and $145 million in non-GAAP operating income.
* Micronas said its consolidated net sales went up
in the first quarter of 2014 by 7.4 percent to 40.2 million
Swiss francs despite the continuing weakness of the yen.
* Mobimo said Peter Grossenbacher, head of
portfolio management, was leaving the group.
* Myriad Group names Olivier Bartholot as Chief
Revenue Officer, a newly created role responsible for sales and
revenue generation across the company.
ECONOMY
* Switzerland's trade surplus narrowed to 2.05 billion Swiss
francs in March.