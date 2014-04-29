Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 29

ZURICH, April 29 Swiss stocks were seen holding
steady on Tuesday, while European stocks were expected to rise,
as investors were cautious ahead of data from the euro zone and
United States this week.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually
unchanged at 8,388 points, according to premarket indications
from bank Julius Baer. Shares in Swiss engineering
group ABB were seen down 3.4 percent after the firm
posted first quarter results.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
ABB
Swiss engineering group ABB posted an unexpected fall in
first-quarter profit hit by a weak performance in its Power
Systems division and charges related to offshore wind projects.
For more, click on
NOBEL BIOCARE
Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare posted a slight
rise in revenues and said it expected sales to grow at a low
single-digit rate in 2014.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Publigroupe said it had acquired 50.1 percent of
Sellbranch, a yield management services provider headquartered
in Stockholm.
* Oerlikon reported a 8.7 percent fall in orders
for the first quarter, while sales remained stable at 720
million Swiss francs.
* Panalpina reported a rise in consolidated profit
to 17.8 million Swiss francs in the first quarter.
ECONOMY