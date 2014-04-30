Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 30

ZURICH, April 30 Swiss stocks were seen idling
on Wednesday, with investors seen cautious ahead of the outcome
of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting and against a
backdrop of continuing tension in Ukraine.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent
lower at 8,428 points, according to premarket indications from
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
NOVARTIS
Novartis' inhaled medicine Ultibro Breezhaler for
chronic lung disease was better at improving lung function than
GlaxoSmithKline's Seretide, the Swiss drugmaker said on
Wednesday, citing a late stage study.
U.S. health regulators on Monday approved a drug for
advanced lung cancer developed by Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG
that is intended to treat patients with a specific genetic
mutation.
For more, click on
STRAUMANN
The world's largest maker of dental implants, Straumann
Holding AG, said sales rose 2.9 percent in the
first-quarter as it reaped the benefit of its new pricing
strategy and a late Easter holiday break.
For more, click on
CLARIANT
Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant swung to
a first-quarter loss of 48 million Swiss francs ($54 million)
due to a 84 million franc charge to divest its ASK Chemicals
joint venture.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Compagnie Financiere Tradition said it will buy
back its minority joint venture partner with Central Tanshi in
Japan, Meitan Tradition Co. Ltd.
* Temenos said revenues rose 6 percent in the first
quarter to $110 million generating earnings before interest and
taxes on $19.8 million. It confirmed its full-year guidance.
* Looser Holding said revenues grew 4.3 percent in
the first quarter to 118 million francs, while earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 14 million
francs.
* BKW has appointed Ronald Traechsel as its new
chief financial officer and group executive with effect from
Aug. 1.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank said the proportion of euros it
its reserves were down slightly in the first quarter.
* Switzerland's leading KOF indicator for April is due to be
released at 0700 GMT.
* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.84 points in
March from a revised 1.52 points in February, the Swiss bank's
economists said on Wednesday.