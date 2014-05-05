Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 5

ZURICH May 5 Swiss stocks were seen opening
lower on Monday, tracking Asian shares, which slipped after
Chinese manufacturing data disappointed.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening nearly 0.2
percent lower at 8,430 points, according to premarket
indications from bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
CREDIT SUISSE
U.S. authorities are ratcheting up pressure on Credit Suisse
to plead guilty to helping wealthy Americans hide untaxed money
in Swiss bank accounts, Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag said.
NOVARTIS
Swiss drugmaker Novartis said a final-stage trial of its
Signifor LAR therapy allowed for greater disease control in
patients with the endocrine disorder acromegaly than existing
therapies.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* PubliGroupe said it was selling its minority
participation of 25.07 percent in FPH Freie Presse Holding AG to
the Neue Zuercher Zeitung media group.
* Cytos said it had agreed with creditors to reduce
liabilities and provisions by 5 million Swiss francs, cut its
staff by 24 employees and its board of directors to four
members.
* Kudelski Group said it sold its Swiss-based
NagraID affiliate that makes embedded card-based products to a
group of investors including NagraID's management team for an
undisclosed sum.
* Kuehne + Nagel could spend more than one billion
Swiss francs on an acquisition if an attractive target appeared,
Chairman Karl Gernandt said in an interview with Swiss newspaper
Finanz und Wirtschaft.
