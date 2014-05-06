Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 6

ZURICH May 6 Swiss stocks were seen opening a
touch higher on Tuesday, tracking European and Asian shares,
bouyed by brighter economic news from the United States.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent
higher at 8,418 points, according to premarket indications from
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
UBS
Swiss bank UBS said it will pay a special dividend to
investors who help it transfer into a holding company, a bid to
win rebates on capital rules demanded by regulators following
the financial crisis.
For more, click on
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse is in talks with the U.S. Justice Department
to pay as much as $1.6 billion to resolve an investigation into
the bank's role in helping Americans evade U.S. taxes, a person
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* HIAG Immobilien IPO-HIAG.S said it expected to float on
Switzerland's SIX exchange on May 16, pricing shares in the
range of 72 to 86 Sfr per share.
* Dufry reported a 68 percent fall in
first-quarter net earnings attributable to equity holders to 2.8
million Swiss francs.
* Bravofly Rumbo said a Spanish court had Spanish
court had rejected Ryanair's appeal motion against the
Swiss-based travel agency's Spanish subsidiary.
* Vontobel said it would buy derivative.com, a
multi-issuer platform for structured products, effective May 15.
The Swiss bank didn't disclose financial details of the
transaction.
* Micronas said it is naming Wartsila
executive Daniel Waeger as its new financial chief from November
1, when current Chief Financial Officer Guenter Hoppe is set to
retire.
* Datacolor posted a fall in net profit in the first
quarter to $2.2 million.
ECONOMY