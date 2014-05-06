Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 6

ZURICH May 6 Swiss stocks were seen opening a touch higher on Tuesday, tracking European and Asian shares, bouyed by brighter economic news from the United States.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,418 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS

Swiss bank UBS said it will pay a special dividend to investors who help it transfer into a holding company, a bid to win rebates on capital rules demanded by regulators following the financial crisis.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse is in talks with the U.S. Justice Department to pay as much as $1.6 billion to resolve an investigation into the bank's role in helping Americans evade U.S. taxes, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* HIAG Immobilien IPO-HIAG.S said it expected to float on Switzerland's SIX exchange on May 16, pricing shares in the range of 72 to 86 Sfr per share.

* Dufry reported a 68 percent fall in first-quarter net earnings attributable to equity holders to 2.8 million Swiss francs.

* Bravofly Rumbo said a Spanish court had Spanish court had rejected Ryanair's appeal motion against the Swiss-based travel agency's Spanish subsidiary.

* Vontobel said it would buy derivative.com, a multi-issuer platform for structured products, effective May 15. The Swiss bank didn't disclose financial details of the transaction.

* Micronas said it is naming Wartsila executive Daniel Waeger as its new financial chief from November 1, when current Chief Financial Officer Guenter Hoppe is set to retire.

* Datacolor posted a fall in net profit in the first quarter to $2.2 million.