Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 7

ZURICH May 7 The following are some of the main
factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
SWISSRE
The world's second biggest reinsurer will publish
first-quarter results at around 0445 GMT.
UBS
Switzerland's biggest bank holds its annual general meeting.
SWISSCOM
The telecommunications company will post first-quarter
results at 0530 GMT.
SFS GROUP
SFS Group starts trading on Swiss stock exchange.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
ECONOMY
* Swiss jobless data for April is due at 0545 GMT. Analysts
in a Reuters poll expect the unadjusted rate to fall to 3.2
percent from 3.3 percent a month ago.
* The Swiss National Bank publishes international reserves
and foreign currency liquidity at 0700 GMT.